Jose Alvarado headshot

Jose Alvarado News: Will play against Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 1:06pm

Alvarado (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Following a one-game absence in Sunday's loss to the Bucks, Alvarado will play through right calf soreness Tuesday and shouldn't have any restrictions. Over his last six contests, Alvarado has logged 14.2 points, 6.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 28.1 minutes per game but is shooting a poor 37.6 percent from the field while averaging 3.5 turnovers during this span.

Jose Alvarado
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
