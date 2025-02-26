Josh Christopher Injury: Misses game for undisclosed reason
Christopher was inactive for Tuesday's G League game against Texas due to an undisclosed reason.
Christopher was one of three Sioux Falls players to not dress for Tuesday's contest, though the specification of his absence is not known other than an injury. The next opportunity for Christopher to return to the court in G League action will be Thursday in a rematch against Texas.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now