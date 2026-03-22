Josh Christopher News: All-around effort against Capitanes
Christopher totaled 24 points (9-27 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four steals during 38 minutes in Saturday's 116-105 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.
Christopher continued to stand out for his versatility despite lacking accuracy in Saturday's clash. The 24-year-old registered 20-plus points for the 13th time in his last 15 games and extended a run of six performances with multiple steals. He'll look to remain valuable in most statistical categories going forward.
Josh Christopher
Free Agent
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