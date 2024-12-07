Josh Christopher News: All-around showing in G League

Christopher posted 30 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds and five steals across 35 minutes Thursday in the G League Sioux Falls' Skyforce's 102-81 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Over his 11 G League outings on the season, Christopher has averaged 23.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.8 steals in 35.2 minutes per contest. Christopher is on a two-way contract with the Heat but is still waiting to make his 2024-25 NBA debut.