Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Christopher headshot

Josh Christopher News: All-around showing in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Christopher posted 30 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds and five steals over 35 minutes in Thursday's 102-81 win over Windy City.

Christopher did it all for Sioux Falls in a blowout win, leading all players in the contest in scoring and steals while ending second on the team in assists in a two-way showcase. Christopher has averaged 23.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals over 11 G League contests.

Josh Christopher
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now