Josh Christopher News: All-around showing in victory

Christopher posted 30 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds and five steals over 35 minutes in Thursday's 102-81 win over Windy City.

Christopher did it all for Sioux Falls in a blowout win, leading all players in the contest in scoring and steals while ending second on the team in assists in a two-way showcase. Christopher has averaged 23.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals over 11 G League contests.