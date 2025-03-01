Josh Christopher News: Back in action in G League

Christopher (undisclosed) tallied 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes Thursday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 125-107 win over the Texas Legends.

Christopher missed the Skyforce's 114-107 win over the Legends on Tuesday due to an unspecified reason, but he was back in action for the rematch. The 23-year-old is signed to a two-way deal with the Heat but is likely to see the majority of his playing time in the G League moving forward. Through 26 appearances with the Skyforce on the season, Christopher is averaging 23.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.7 three-pointers and 2.2 steals in 36.9 minutes per contest.