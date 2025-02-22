Josh Christopher News: Balanced outing in G League win

Christopher recorded 22 points (9-23 FG, 0-10 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 42 minutes in Thursday's 108-104 G League win over Iowa.

Christopher struggled a bit from the field and notably from three in Thursday's contest, but still put forth a balanced effort while finishing second on the team in rebounds and assists while swiping a team-high-tying steals total and concluding as one of four Skyforce talents with 20 or more points. Christopher has appeared in 25 G League outings this season, averaging 23.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game.