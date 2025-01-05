Fantasy Basketball
Josh Christopher headshot

Josh Christopher News: Cracks rotation in thumping loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Christopher had five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), three assists and one block over 14 minutes during Saturday's 136-100 loss to the Jazz.

Christopher suited up for just the third time all season, playing a season-high 14 minutes in what was an embarrassing loss for the Heat. Based on what we have seen thus far this season, Christopher is unlikely to be utilized as anything more than an emergency piece, if and when the situation calls for it.

Josh Christopher
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
