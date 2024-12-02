Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Josh Christopher headshot

Josh Christopher News: Displays two-way play in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Christopher posted 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and four steals over 34 minutes in Sunday's 133-110 win over Motor City.

Christopher shined on both ends of the court Sunday, leading all Sioux Falls players in threes made and steals while finishing as one of four players with at least 20 points. Over nine contests, Christopher has averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals per outing.

Josh Christopher
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now