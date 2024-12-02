Josh Christopher News: Displays two-way play in victory

Christopher posted 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and four steals over 34 minutes in Sunday's 133-110 win over Motor City.

Christopher shined on both ends of the court Sunday, leading all Sioux Falls players in threes made and steals while finishing as one of four players with at least 20 points. Over nine contests, Christopher has averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals per outing.