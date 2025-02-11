Josh Christopher News: Does it all in G League performance

Christopher recorded 24 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks over 38 minutes in Monday's 139-119 G League loss to Rip City.

Christopher did it all for Sioux Falls in Monday's G League battle, leading all players in scoring, steals and blocks while finishing one rebounds shy of a double-double. Christopher has played in 22 G League contests, averaging 24.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.3 steals per outing.