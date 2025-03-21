Josh Christopher News: Does it all in G League victory

Christopher finished with 38 points (13-22 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, five steals and two blocks over 39 minutes in Friday's 117-113 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Christopher dominated Friday's G League contest, leading all Sioux Falls players in scoring, threes made, steals and blocks in a near 40-point showcase. Christopher has appeared in 33 G League contests, averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game.