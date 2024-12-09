Josh Christopher News: Dominates in G League defeat

Christopher recorded 34 points (13-25 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 41 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 G League loss to Grand Rapids.

Christopher continued his impressive play as of late, leading all Sioux Falls players in Sunday's outing in scoring and threes made while surpassing the 30-point mark. Christopher has averaged 24.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals over 12 outings.