Josh Christopher News: Dominates in G League victory

Christopher posted 29 points (10-24 FG, 6-17 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 31 minutes in Saturday's 113-102 G League win over Osceola.

Christopher did it all for Sioux Falls in Saturday's G League contest, leading all players in scoring and threes made while reaching double figures in rebounds en route to a double-double performance. Christopher has appeared in 19 G League games this season, averaging 25.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.