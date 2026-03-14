Josh Christopher News: Double-doubles against Stockton
Christopher contributed 30 points (10-27 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals during 41 minutes in Friday's 123-121 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.
Christopher was quite productive despite the defeat, leading his team in rebounds and getting heavily involved in offensive duties. The 24-year-old has retained significant playing time over the past month, with four 30-plus point performances in 10 games showing his high potential during that period. While he has not been so active on the boards in previous outings, the 13 rebounds from Friday's game were his best total since December.
Josh Christopher
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Christopher See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: LaMelo-less Hornets, SGA Concerns, Late-Season Adds + MoreMarch 1, 2023
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 24February 24, 2023
-
General NBA Article
Dr. A's Fantasy Basketball Weekend Recap: Kyrie to Dallas, Warriors Lose Curry + More Notes and ObservationsFebruary 6, 2023
-
General NBA Article
Dr. A's Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Duren's Upside, Breakout Candidates + Buy-Low on Middleton?December 21, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 8December 8, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Christopher See More