Josh Christopher News: Double-doubles against Stockton

Christopher contributed 30 points (10-27 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals during 41 minutes in Friday's 123-121 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Christopher was quite productive despite the defeat, leading his team in rebounds and getting heavily involved in offensive duties. The 24-year-old has retained significant playing time over the past month, with four 30-plus point performances in 10 games showing his high potential during that period. While he has not been so active on the boards in previous outings, the 13 rebounds from Friday's game were his best total since December.