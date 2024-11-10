Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Josh Christopher headshot

Josh Christopher News: Drills five triples

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 2:55pm

Christopher tallied 27 points (10-22 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 41 minutes in Saturday's 121-118 loss to the G League Iowa Wolves.

Christopher wasn't afraid to fire at the basket despite not having his best shooting performance. He led the Skyforce with five made threes, though he converted on only 31.3 percent of his attempts from deep. Christopher also cost his team several possessions, leading the way with seven turnovers.

Josh Christopher
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now