Josh Christopher News: Drills five triples

Christopher tallied 27 points (10-22 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 41 minutes in Saturday's 121-118 loss to the G League Iowa Wolves.

Christopher wasn't afraid to fire at the basket despite not having his best shooting performance. He led the Skyforce with five made threes, though he converted on only 31.3 percent of his attempts from deep. Christopher also cost his team several possessions, leading the way with seven turnovers.