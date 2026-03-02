Josh Christopher News: Drops 49 points in G League win

Christopher closed with 49 points (19-28 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six steals and four assists across 42 minutes in Sunday's 123-108 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Christopher erupted in Sunday's contest, leading all scorers while finishing one point shy of 50. The Arizona State product has been on an offensive tear, eclipsing the 40-point mark in back-to-back appearances and scoring at least 20 points in each of his past seven outings.