Josh Christopher News: Erupts for 44 points in G League

Christopher logged 44 points (18-23 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 31 minutes of Sunday's 141-115 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Christopher was red hot from the field and helped the Skyforce improve to 13-12 in the regular season. Across 20 appearances, Christopher has averaged 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.5 three-pointers.