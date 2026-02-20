Josh Christopher headshot

Josh Christopher News: Excels from range in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Christopher registered 37 points (12-24 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block during 37 minutes in Thursday's 123-106 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Christopher put in one of his best performances of the campaign, which was powered by a season-high eight three-pointers against the Vipers. He moved into the starting lineup after a streak of five appearances off the bench, and his shooting contribution could help him retain significant playing time in upcoming games.

Josh Christopher
 Free Agent
