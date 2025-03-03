Josh Christopher News: Leading bench scorer in G League

Christopher notched 11 points (5-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 29 minutes in Saturday's 117-98 G League loss to Stockton.

Christopher struggled shooting a bit off the bench Saturday, but still led all Sioux Falls second unit players in scoring while finishing as one of five players with a double-digit point total. Christopher has appeared in 27 G League outings, averaging 22.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.