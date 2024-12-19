Josh Christopher News: Leads from deep in 35-point outing

Christopher recorded 35 points (12-24 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 40 minutes in Thursday's 112-108 win over Capital City in the G League Winter Showcase.

Christopher did it all for Sioux Falls in Thursday's outing, leading all players in scoring and threes made while also tallying a team-high-tying steals mark in a balanced performance. Christopher 25.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals over 14 G League contests this season.