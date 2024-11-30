Josh Christopher News: Nears 40 points in G League victory

Christopher concluded with 37 points (14-27 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four steals, three rebounds and two assists over 38 minutes in Friday's 132-114 win over Motor City.

Christopher did it all for Sioux Falls in Friday's high-scoring G League contest, posting a game-high scoring total while leading all players in threes made and steals in a near 40-point outing. Christopher has shined in G League play thus far, averaging 23.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals over eight contests.