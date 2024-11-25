Josh Christopher News: Nears triple-double in G League win

Christopher tallied 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks over 36 minutes in Saturday's 125-98 G League win over Indiana.

Christopher dominated on both ends of the floor Saturday, leading all players in the contest in rebounds while finishing two assists shy of a triple-double in a well-rounded outing. Christopher has averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals over seven G League contests.