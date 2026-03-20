Josh Christopher headshot

Josh Christopher News: Posts 22 points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 9:56pm

Christopher had 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 131-89 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Christopher stood out for his game-high counts in points and three-pointers, along with a diverse stat line during the victory. The versatile swingman has now scored 20-plus points in 22 of his 32 appearances this season, and Friday's game marked the fourth time he has recorded at least four assists. Additionally, his averages of 22.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest represent the second-best numbers on the squad in the regular season.

Josh Christopher
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Christopher See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Christopher See More
Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: LaMelo-less Hornets, SGA Concerns, Late-Season Adds + More
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: LaMelo-less Hornets, SGA Concerns, Late-Season Adds + More
Author Image
Steve Alexander
March 1, 2023
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
February 24, 2023
Dr. A's Fantasy Basketball Weekend Recap: Kyrie to Dallas, Warriors Lose Curry + More Notes and Observations
NBA
Dr. A's Fantasy Basketball Weekend Recap: Kyrie to Dallas, Warriors Lose Curry + More Notes and Observations
Author Image
Steve Alexander
February 6, 2023
Dr. A's Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Duren's Upside, Breakout Candidates + Buy-Low on Middleton?
NBA
Dr. A's Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Duren's Upside, Breakout Candidates + Buy-Low on Middleton?
Author Image
Steve Alexander
December 21, 2022
NBA DFS Picks - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 8
Author Image
Dan Bruno
December 8, 2022