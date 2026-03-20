Josh Christopher News: Posts 22 points Friday
Christopher had 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 131-89 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Christopher stood out for his game-high counts in points and three-pointers, along with a diverse stat line during the victory. The versatile swingman has now scored 20-plus points in 22 of his 32 appearances this season, and Friday's game marked the fourth time he has recorded at least four assists. Additionally, his averages of 22.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest represent the second-best numbers on the squad in the regular season.
Josh Christopher
Free Agent
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