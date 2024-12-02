Josh Christopher News: Posts well-rounded line in G League

Christopher recorded 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and four steals across 34 minutes Sunday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 133-110 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Over nine outings in the G League this season, Christopher is averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.2 three-pointers and 2.6 steals in 34.7 minutes. Christopher is signed to a two-way deal with Miami, but he's still waiting to make his 2024-25 NBA debut.