Josh Christopher News: Puts up 37 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 7:08am

Christopher tallied 37 points (14-27 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four steals, three rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes Friday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 132-114 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Christopher has shined in G League play thus far, averaging 23.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals over eight contests. The young guard is one of Miami's three two-way players but has yet to make his 2024-25 NBA debut.

