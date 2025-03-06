Josh Christopher News: Reaches 30 points as top scorer

Christopher recorded 30 points (11-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Tuesday's 124-119 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Christopher was red hot offensively in Tuesday's G League contest, leading all Sioux Falls players in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three to go along with a handful of rebounds and assists. Christopher has appeared in 28 G League outings, averaging 23.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.