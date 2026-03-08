Josh Christopher News: Scores 27 points against Austin

Christopher totaled 27 points (11-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks across 35 minutes in Saturday's 116-109 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Christopher put in a balanced performance which included the most points among all players in Saturday's game. He also recorded multiple steals and blocks for the first time since Jan. 9. Although he's not consistently reliable for defensive stats, Christopher has been a strong contributor of points and assists, ranking second and third on the squad, respectively, in those categories during the regular season.