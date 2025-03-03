Josh Christopher News: Shoots poorly in G League loss

Christopher notched 11 points (5-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 29 minutes Saturday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 117-98 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Christopher made his 27th appearance of the season for Sioux Falls and is averaging 22.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 2.1 steals in 36.6 minutes per game in those outings. The fourth-year guard is signed to a two-way contract with Miami but will continue to see most of his playing time in the G League.