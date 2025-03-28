Josh Christopher News: Strong on both ends as top scorer

Christopher posted 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one assist over 30 minutes in Friday's 111-107 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Christopher did it on both ends of the floor in Friday's G League contest, leading all Sioux Falls players in scoring, shots made, and steals while finishing perfect from three in a winning effort. Christopher has appeared in 36 G League games this season, averaging 23.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals per outing.