Josh Christopher News: Strong outing versus South Bay
Christopher logged 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals during 35 minutes in Thursday's 137-114 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Christopher extended a productive streak of at least 20 points in five consecutive games while adding a variety of contributions during Thursday's defeat. He's in excellent form and should continue to feature as an all-around contributor, with his regular-season averages of 22.9 points and 2.1 steals per game currently ranking him among the top two players on the squad.
Josh Christopher
Free Agent
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