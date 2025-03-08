Josh Christopher News: Surpasses 20 points in G League win

Christopher finished with 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal over 36 minutes in Friday's 108-101 G League win over Austin.

Christopher provided a nice lift to Sioux Falls offensively in Friday's G League contest, connecting on a pair of shots from deep while finishing as one of two Skyforce players with 20 or more points. Christopher has appeared in 29 G League outings this season, averaging 22.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.