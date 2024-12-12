Josh Giddey Injury: Dealing with back spasms

Giddey (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Giddey has been dealing with a back injury over the last few days, but the recent signs are encouraging. The back injury, which was initially described as tightness, caused him to leave Wednesday's practice early and held him out of Thursday's session. However, all signs point to him being able to play Friday. Giddey has yet to miss a game this season. He's averaging 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game over his last 10 contests.