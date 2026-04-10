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Josh Giddey Injury: Done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Giddey (hamstring) will not play in Chicago's final two games of the regular season, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network.

Giddey will be sidelined for the remainder of the season as he continues to deal with a lingering hamstring strain. Head coach Billy Donovan confirmed Friday that Giddey-along with Gerschon Yabusele, Nick Richards, Jalen Smith, and Anfernee Simons-will be held out for the Bulls' final two contests against the Magic and Mavericks. Giddey's second season in Chicago ends with him appearing in only one of the team's final seven games. In his absence, Tre Jones and Collin Sexton (finger) will continue to handle primary backcourt duties and should remain high-usage options for the final weekend of the regular season.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
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