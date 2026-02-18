Josh Giddey Injury: Draws questionable tag
Giddey (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Giddey was a full participant in practice Wednesday after missing the final eight games before the All-Star break. Recent reports out of Chicago are pointing towards a return to action for Giddey, but he will need to get through warmups without any setbacks before he is given the green light.
