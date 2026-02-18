Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Draws questionable tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 1:32pm

Giddey (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Giddey was a full participant in practice Wednesday after missing the final eight games before the All-Star break. Recent reports out of Chicago are pointing towards a return to action for Giddey, but he will need to get through warmups without any setbacks before he is given the green light.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
