Josh Giddey Injury: Expected to play Friday

Giddey (back) was held out of practice Thursday, but feels much better and is expected to play Friday, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Giddey left Wednesday's practice with tightness in his back, and even though he did not practice Thursday, him being expected to play Friday is an encouraging sign that the injury he is dealing with is minor. He is averaging 11.7 points, 6.9 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks across 27.0 minutes so far this season.