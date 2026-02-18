Josh Giddey Injury: Expects to play Thursday

Giddey (hamstring) expects to play in Thursday's game against the Raptors, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Giddey was a full participant in practice Wednesday, and he looks to be on the verge of ending an eight-game absence with a strained left hamstring. The star guard's return would likely translate into fewer minutes for Collin Sexton and Jaden Ivey at the point. That said, it wouldn't be shocking if the Bulls have a minutes restriction in mind initially for Giddey once he's able to take the floor.