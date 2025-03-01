Josh Giddey Injury: Flirts with triple-double in win

Giddey put up 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes of action during Friday's 125-115 overtime win over the Raptors.

The fourth-year guard has been on an absolute tear since the All-Star break, averaging 23.2 points, 11.2 boards and 8.8 assists in five games back. Friday's outing against the Raptors was no different, as Giddey logged his 19th double-double of the year and fell just two assists short of a triple-double. Although most of his production came in the first half, he was able to turn in an extremely well-rounded performance nonetheless. He's expected to take the court Sunday against the Pacers despite nursing a left ankle sprain.