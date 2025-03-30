Josh Giddey Injury: Iffy for Monday

Giddey is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to right hip soreness and injury management.

The hip soreness is a new concern for Giddey, who has played in each of the club's last four outings. The 22-year-old has averaged 18.5 points, 10.3 assists, 9.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals across 34.0 minutes per contest in that four-game span. If Giddey is sidelined against Oklahoma City, Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips are candidates for a bump in playing time.