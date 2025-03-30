Fantasy Basketball
Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Giddey is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to right hip soreness and injury management.

The hip soreness is a new concern for Giddey, who has played in each of the club's last four outings. The 22-year-old has averaged 18.5 points, 10.3 assists, 9.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals across 34.0 minutes per contest in that four-game span. If Giddey is sidelined against Oklahoma City, Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips are candidates for a bump in playing time.

