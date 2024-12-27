Fantasy Basketball
Josh Giddey Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Published on December 27, 2024

Giddey (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Giddey is trending in the right direction after missing four games with an ankle injury. The Bulls haven't had much luck lately, with Lonzo Ball (illness) also missing the last two games, which has taken a toll on the team's backcourt. Talen Horton-Tucker could see more time on the floor due to Giddey's potential absence.

