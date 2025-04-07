Josh Giddey Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Giddey (forearm) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

The Bulls are likely going to be very shorthanded for the front end of this back-to-back set, and Giddey is a candidate to be held out for maintenance due to a mild arm issue. Coby White will be rested, Kevin Huerter (neck) and Lonzo Ball (wrist) are out, and Nikola Vucevic (rest) is questionable. Fantasy managers can assume that Giddey will likely play in at least one game of this back-to-back set.