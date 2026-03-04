Josh Giddey Injury: Iffy to play Thursday

Giddey (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Giddey finished Tuesday's game versus the Thunder with 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks over 33 minutes, but he limped away with a right ankle sprain in the process. The questionable tag suggests that the issue is minor, but the Bulls have typically been very cautious with their franchise player.