Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Iffy to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Giddey (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Giddey finished Tuesday's game versus the Thunder with 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks over 33 minutes, but he limped away with a right ankle sprain in the process. The questionable tag suggests that the issue is minor, but the Bulls have typically been very cautious with their franchise player.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
Author Image
Adam King
16 days ago