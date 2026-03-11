Josh Giddey Injury: Lands probable tag
Giddey is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a right ankle sprain.
Giddey is tending to a minor ankle injury, but he's slated to play through the issue. Giddey has produced a triple-double in three of his last four games, averaging 17.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 11.5 assists across 35.5 minutes during that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 83 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes7 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline14 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2415 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1920 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More