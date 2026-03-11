Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Lands probable tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Giddey is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a right ankle sprain.

Giddey is tending to a minor ankle injury, but he's slated to play through the issue. Giddey has produced a triple-double in three of his last four games, averaging 17.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 11.5 assists across 35.5 minutes during that stretch.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
