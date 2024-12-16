Josh Giddey Injury: Limps to locker room
Giddey went to the locker room during Monday's game against the Raptors due to an apparent ankle injury, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Giddey exited the game halfway through the third quarter after appearing to roll his ankle on a closeout of an opposing shooter. He'll be taken to the back for additional testing to determine whether a return is on the table Monday.
