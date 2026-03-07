Josh Giddey Injury: Listed as questionable
Giddey (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.
After missing Thursday's game against the Suns, Giddey remains day-to-day for the Bulls. If Chicago's primary playmaker is unable to suit up, the team will likely lean more on Tre Jones, Collin Sexton and Rob Dillingham.
