Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Giddey (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

After missing Thursday's game against the Suns, Giddey remains day-to-day for the Bulls. If Chicago's primary playmaker is unable to suit up, the team will likely lean more on Tre Jones, Collin Sexton and Rob Dillingham.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
