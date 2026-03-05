Josh Giddey Injury: Not playing Thursday

Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Giddey rolled his ankle during the Bulls' loss to the Thunder on Thursday. The injury will prevent him from suiting up Thursday, and the fifth-year pro's next opportunity to play is Sunday against the Kings. Rob Dillingham and Collin Sexton figure to be the top candidates to enter the Bulls' starting lineup in Giddey's absence.