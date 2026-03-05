Josh Giddey Injury: Not playing Thursday
Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Giddey rolled his ankle during the Bulls' loss to the Thunder on Thursday. The injury will prevent him from suiting up Thursday, and the fifth-year pro's next opportunity to play is Sunday against the Kings. Rob Dillingham and Collin Sexton figure to be the top candidates to enter the Bulls' starting lineup in Giddey's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
-
General NBA Article
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited MinutesYesterday
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline8 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 249 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1914 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1914 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More