Josh Giddey Injury: Officially out Monday

Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz.

According to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network, head coach Billy Donovan said earlier Monday that Giddey's condition is improving, but the point guard is simply not yet ready to suit up. Donovan notes that Giddey will likely make his return to the lineup either Wednesday in Phoenix or Thursday in Sacramento, though Giddey wouldn't play both games of the back-to-back if cleared to suit up in the first contest.