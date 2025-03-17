Josh Giddey Injury: Officially out vs. Utah

Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Head coach Billy Donovan stated in his pre-game presser that Giddey is moving in the right direction, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network, but he's simply not yet ready to suit up. Donovan notes that Giddey will likely make his return either Wednesday in Phoenix or Thursday in Sacramento, though he wouldn't play both games of the back-to-back if cleared in time for Wednesday's matchup.