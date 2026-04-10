Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Out again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Giddey (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic.

Giddey will be sidelined for the fifth time over Chicago's past six games, and his final chance to suit up this season will come Sunday in Dallas. Collin Sexton (finger) and Tre Jones have been thriving in expanded roles, and that should continue as long as Giddey remains sidelined.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
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