Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 1:40pm

Giddey (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Giddey returned from a four-game absence due to the right ankle sprain in Saturday's win over the Bucks, during which he posted 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes. The 22-year-old will likely give it a go Monday, but if he suffers any setbacks, Talen Horton-Tucker and Lonzo Ball should pick up the slack.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
