Josh Giddey Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Giddey (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Giddey missed Thursday's win over Phoenix due to a right ankle sprain but is likely to suit up for a second consecutive contest. The 23-year-old point guard has averaged 14.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.