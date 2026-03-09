Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Giddey (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Giddey missed Thursday's win over Phoenix due to a right ankle sprain but is likely to suit up for a second consecutive contest. The 23-year-old point guard has averaged 14.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
NBA
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago